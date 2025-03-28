Happy days for Hucknall school after another 'Good' report from Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and pupils at Edgewood Primary School in Hucknall are all smiles after being rated ‘Good’ once again in their latest Ofsted inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors noted that pupils are ‘happy and enjoy attending the school’, they are ‘polite and friendly towards each other’ and ‘they know staff care for them and want them to succeed’.

Furthermore inspectors said pupil behaviour is ‘good’, they ‘know the school’s values’ and ‘enjoy earning house points, certificates and postcards home for behaving well’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Seeley, head teacher, said: “We very pleased with the report, really happy to see all the school staff’s hard work reflected in it.

Edgewood Primary School has been rated 'Good' again by Ofsted following its latest inspection. Photo: National World

"Everyone pulled in together and the kids were amazing for the two days the inspector was here, we didn’t have to ask anything of them, they just all stepped up and behaved even better than they already do.

"They all just wanted to show their very, very best over the two days and they were incredible and I’m really proud of them and the staff and really pleased with the outcome.”

The report continued: “The early years provision is highly effective, the school has thought very carefully about what children need to know from the beginning of nursery to the end of the reception year and skilled staff design learning activities to develop children’s understanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The school has high ambitions for the curriculum, which focuses on revisiting previous learning.

"As a result, many pupils can remember important knowledge.

"In most lessons, staff use the curriculum well to ensure teaching is appropriate.

"Staff demonstrate what to do effectively and explain their thinking, which helps pupils learn.

"Pupils benefit from the school’s approach to early reading and phonics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When pupils fall behind their peers, they receive extra support to catch up.

"The school’s personal development provision is strong and pupils have a good understanding of fundamental British values.

“Pupils enjoy many opportunities to develop their leadership skills, including ‘kindness ambassadors’ who give out house points and certificates to other pupils who are kind.

"Other opportunities pupils enjoy include being eco-warriors and school councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The needs of SEND pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are well met – clear learning goals and extra resources ensure they can achieve.

"Leaders are passionate and determined to ensure all pupils attend school regularly.

"As a result, attendance at the school is high.”

On what the school needs to do to improve, the report said: “In some lessons, learning activities do not meet the needs of all pupils.

"As a result, sometimes pupils are expected to complete work that is too hard or they are not moved on to more challenging tasks when they are ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The school needs to ensure all staff use assessment effectively so all pupils secure the knowledge they need.

"In a minority of subjects, the school has not defined the curriculum’s essential knowledge well enough.

"As a result, pupils are not learning the knowledge and skills they require in every subject.

"The school needs to ensure all subject curriculums detail the knowledge and skills pupils need to learn and remember each year.”