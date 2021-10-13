Holgate Academy in Hucknall forced to cancel open evening due to rise in Covid cases

In a statement on its website, the school said: “It is with great disappointment that we inform you our academy open evening on October 14 has had to be cancelled.

"This was a fully booked event that would have been a perfect opportunity to showcase the academy and our culture of care and support.

"The cancellation is due to a rising number of Covid-19 cases within the community and on the advice of Public Health England. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

Holgate Academy in Hucknall has had to cancel its open evening

Our staff team have been looking forward to welcoming you and your child to our academy.

"Nothing can replace meeting people face-to-face, but we will upload a presentation and some videos of live lessons onto our website instead.

"Please keep an eye out on our social media channels for updates.

In the meantime, if you haven’t already, you can download a copy of our prospectus here.

"We also have a wealth of information on our website, which we invite you to look at.