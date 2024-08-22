Holgate Academy students shine on GCSE results day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was much excitement and a celebratory atmosphere at The Holgate Academy today as students received their GCSE results

The academy – part of Diverse Academies Trust – expressed how ‘proud’ it was of students’ achievements and recognised the effort and determination of year 11s to attain such a fantastic set of results.

As well as some top individual performances, several students were also praised for the progress they had made since starting at the academy – results reflecting their resilience, hard work and perseverance over the course of their studies.

This year’s top performing student was Isobel Davies, who achieved an incredible nine grade 9s and one grade 8 in her GCSEs.

Isobel Davies and Holgate principal Henry Diamond

Isobel described receiving her results as ‘amazing’ and said: “It is such a relief to see my hard work pay off, I can’t wait to get started on my A levels.”

Another student achieving notable success was So Hang Lam, with six grade 9s (including full marks in maths), three grade 8s and a grade 6, she will be well prepared to continue her A level studies at Holgate’s sixth form.

She commented: “Wow, I am so pleased, I am really looking forward to starting sixth form in September.”

Cole Askew also achieved superb results of six grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Jessica Obri-Yeboa is off to sixth form after getting two grade 9s and three grade 8s. Photo: Submitted

Cole said: “I’m really happy with my results, I can’t wait to start sixth form.”

There was much to celebrate for Nathan Cavill who was Holgate’s top performer for progress.

He will be going on to study further maths, physics and electronics at college.

Nathan said: “Solid stuff, happy days.”

Nathan Cavill was Holgate’s top performer for progress. Photo: Submitted

With two grade 9s, three grade 8s, two grade 7s, one grade 5 and a Distinction, Megan Truman said ‘the hard work paid off’ and she is set to start at college in the autumn.

Success for Jessica Obri-Yeboa means that she will be ready to continue her A level studies at Holgate’s sixth form come September afer she achieved an incredible two grade 9s, three grade 8s, two 7s, one 5, and a Distinction.

Commenting on the results,principal Henry Diamond, said: “We could not be prouder of our year 11 students.

"They have done so well and thoroughly deserve this recognition for their hard work.

“We cannot wait to welcome back those students joining us for their post 16 studies and for those leaving us, our staff wish them every success and happiness for their futures.”