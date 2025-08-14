Holgate students celebrate A level success on results day

One of this year’s top performers was Mae Morton, who achieved exceptional grades of A* in EPQ, A* in psychology, A* in biology, and A in chemistry. Mae will be going to the University of Nottingham to study biochemistry and said: “I am very pleased with my results".

Leonie Katabaazi also achieved a fantastic set of results – Distinction* in applied law, Distinction in applied science, A in EPQ, and C in psychology. Leonie is going to Nottingham Trent University to study law and said: “I am so happy and can’t wait to start university".

Celebrations were in order for Holly Lees, who secured her place at Nottingham Trent University to study primary education following her A in EPQ, A in psychology, C in chemistry, and A in criminology. Holly relayed she was “really delighted and can’t wait for university".

Theo Boulton achieved A in EPQ, A* in art and design (fine art), B in art and design (photography), and B in design and technology (product design). Theo is going to Sheffield Hallam University to study Illustration and commented: “I am excited to start university in September".

Finlay Brandon received A in EPQ, D in geography, C in art, and B in criminology, and is looking forward to joining the British Army. Finlay said: “I am very happy and looking forward to joining the Army".

Jake Dawson achieved B in photography, D in geography, D in English language, and B in EPQ. He will be going to the University of Lincoln to study photography and said: “I am really looking forward to going to Lincoln in September".

Krystian Kawula achieved a Distinction in sport, C in maths, A in Polish, and B in product design. He will be going to Sheffield Hallam University to study architecture and said: “I am happy with my results and thrilled to receive my first-choice offer".

Principal, Henry Diamond, said: "I am very pleased to see that the results achieved by students at the academy yet again outstrip those achieved in previous years. Today is a celebration not just of academic success, but of the remarkable ambition shown by our students with 100% of those who applied to university offered a place.

"Each one has worked incredibly hard to reach this point, supported by our dedicated staff and the encouragement of their families. They should be proud of what they’ve achieved, and excited for the opportunities ahead.

"We are delighted that these students have been equipped for success during their time at the academy and are proud that as they move to their next chapter of their lives they do so having been made at Holgate.”

The academy invites any students yet to secure a place with a post 16 provider for this September or students considering their post-GCSE options to visit https://www.holgate-ac.org.uk/sixth-form/ or email [email protected] for more information.

