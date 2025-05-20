Hucknall nursery is all smiles after it gets 'good' report from Ofsted

A Hucknall nursery is celebrating a fine report from Ofsted after inspectors rated it ‘good’ in all areas.

The Orange Tree Nursery, on Beardall Street, was rated ‘good’ for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Carla Thompson, nursery manager, said: “We’re very happy with what we got, it’s a real endorsement of the staff and the work we do here, it’s 100 per cent a real team effort from everyone.”

In their report, inspectors said: “Children receive a warm welcome on arrival at this inclusive nursery.

The Orange Tree Day Nursery in Hucknall has been rated 'good' by Ofsted following its latest inspection. Photo: Google

"They arrive excitedly and leave their parents with ease.

"Children are curious learners, who are keen to explore the stimulating environment.

"The nursery has a purposeful atmosphere as children enjoy learning experiences appropriate to their age and stage of development.

"Leaders provide a creative and supportive culture that motivates and inspires the staff.

"They organise regular team meetings and involve staff in planning and identifying priorities for the nursery curriculum.

"Staff implement this curriculum to ensure sequential learning that builds as children move up the nursery.

"All staff maintain a performance development diary and complete regular online training to help further their knowledge and skills.

"Consequently, teaching is strong, and children progress well.

"Children with SEND or those on the pathway to diagnosis, are supported well as staff build close and professional relationships with other agencies and parents.

"Additional funding is well used for all children to meet their needs and prepare them for future learning.

"Staff provide good support for children to develop their self-care skills and excellent support when they are starting to be toilet trained.

"Staff promote the children's communication and language well.

"They provide ongoing commentary for children's play and generally engage older children in age-appropriate conversations.

"Staff focus on outdoor learning and provide children with a broad range of experiences.

"They carefully plan activities to build children's independence ready for school.”

On what the nursery can do to improve, inspectors said: "Support staff to make better use of daily routines to enhance children's learning even further.

"Strengthen support for children to build on the range of words they know and practise to further their language skills.

"Develop planned activities and the support offered to children to ensure teaching focuses on their next steps in learning.”