Inspectors visited the school back in March and were impressed with what they saw.

In their report inspectors said: “Butler’s Hill continues to be a good school.

"Relationships between staff and pupils are warm and nurturing.

Butler's Hill head teacher Rachel Hallam (left) and deputy head Vicki Siddons celebrate the school's fine Ofsted report with members of the school council

"Pupils feel safe, and know that they can share any concerns or worries they may have with any adult in school.”

Inspectors also said pupils engaged well in lessons and enjoyed their learning and that they felt proud of their school.

They also noted that pupils say bullying is something that doesn’t happen at the school and it was ‘a kind school’.

Rachel Hallam, headteacher, said: “I am delighted that Butler's Hill remains a Good school.

"I am incredibly proud of the staff team and children, who make it such a special place to work and be.

"The inspector noted, leaders have created a ‘family feel’ ethos.

"Staff are a united team and are keen to involve the local community in the learning opportunities planned for pupils and in their charity work.

"We have committed and dedicated staff, who genuinely care for every child.”

The report praised school leaders’ prioritising of early reading and the desire for all pupils to develop a love of books.

They liked the way that in a range of subjects, teachers use a ‘big five’ quiz at the end of each topic to check what pupils have remembered.

Leaders were praised for promoting pupils’ wider development well in most respects and noted that pupils have access to a range of clubs, trips and experiences and leaders ensure that pupils with SEND receive the support and resources they need.

Highlighting what the school needed to do to improve, the noted that pupils’ understanding of the fundamental British values was not secure.

The report also said leaders did not support staff to make full use of assessment information, meaning that in some foundation subjects, the curriculum was not always adapted to address gaps in knowledge.

Mrs Hallam continued: “As a school we agreed and had already identified the points for improvement.