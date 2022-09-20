Hucknall pupils celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's life by creating a special mural

Children created ‘award’ certificates for the Queen and there is a memorial for families to tie a red, white and blue ribbon in her memory.

Sarah Barratt, head teacher, said: “We wanted our pupils and families to be able to celebrate the Queen’s life and to create a memorial in gratitude for the service and dedication Her Majesty has given to our country.

"The children have written reward certificates for the Queen to say thank you and every child has tied a red, white and blue ribbon to the memorial in commemoration of her life.

Pupils Tommy, Mia, Primrose and Zac tying ribbons on to the mural at National Primary School in Hucknall. Photo: Lou Brimble

"In school we also held a tea party in honour of the Queen.

"The memorial will remain in place for all of our families to come and tie a ribbon and as a place to share their thoughts and prayers in memory of our beloved Queen.”

Pupil Mia said, “It was nice to think about the Queen and remember how beautiful she was on the outside and on the inside.”

Pupils Samuel and Henry visited the mural with their mum Rachel after school. Photo: Lou Brimble

Pupil Henry said: “I feel very sad about the Queen’s death, so it is nice to have somewhere to come and think about her life.”

Pupils Zac and Alex came to visit the memorial with their mum Rachel after school and tied on a red, white and blue ribbon.

Alex said: “It is a sad time for everyone, but we have tried to carry on and be happy in school and we have said thank you for everything that Queen has done for us.”