Hucknall school celebrates wartime spirit with VE Day commemorations

Staff and pupils at Hucknall National School were in celebratory mood as they marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Children were invited to attend school in wartime era clothing and began their celebrations with a marching parade to show off their costumes.

Throughout the day, the pupils made poppies and medals, had lessons in wartime dances and songs and decorated the school with bunting.

This was topped off with a party and picnic on the grass to re-enact a traditional street party.

Hucknall National head teacher Sarah Barratt with EYFS and year three pupils on the day. Photo: Submitted

The school has also created commemorative memorial for families to remember VE Day where they can tie ribbons in remembrance and share photos from the past of their own relatives.

Ruby, a pupil in year five, said: “I have really enjoyed making and painting poppies from recycled bottles.

"We found out that animals are remembered with purple poppies.”

Joe, also a year five pupil, said: “My favourite part was the picnic.

Hucknall National pupils all dressed up in wartime costume for the day. Photo: Submitted

"I liked sitting outside on the grass with the whole school in the fresh air and having a party.”

Harley, who is in year one, said: “We looked at medals and some of them were real from my teacher’s grandad!

"We got to make our own medals too and put them round our necks.”

Sarah Barratt, head teacher said: “It is so important that our pupils learn about the history and heritage of not only our country but their own town of Hucknall too.

"Our pupils have spent the day studying images of Hucknall town on VE Day and hearing memories of Hucknall residents who were actually present on May 8 in 1945.

"It has provided the opportunity to connect with history through personal stories and a community event, making the past more relevant for our children.

"Commemorating VE Day has also helped our pupils understand the sacrifices made during the war and the importance of peace and freedom.”