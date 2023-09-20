Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The school, which is now part of the Transform Trust, was praised for its ‘strong culture of safeguarding throughout school’ and the ‘nurturing and supportive environment’.

Inspectors said the school’s ‘key drivers for success – diversity and career ambition’, are ‘woven throughout the curriculum’, adding that ‘all staff understand the significance of these drivers’.

The safety of pupils was also praised by inspectors, who noted pupils use ‘worry monsters’ to help them share concerns and children ‘are confident that staff will support them’.

The school also has a ‘Well-Being Café’ run by the ‘well-being champions’ which enables pupils to talk about their feelings.

The report highlighted the leaders’ ambition to ensure their pupils learn to read as soon as they start in the nursery and noted that ‘pupils relish the opportunity to visit the library regularly’.

It also recognised that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are well supported, and leaders swiftly identify these pupils’ needs.

Nicola Davies, executive headteacher, said: “I am thrilled that Ofsted has recognised the hard work our school, our children and the amazing staff do every day to ensure we continue to strive for excellence.

“We are proud the school gives the very best to the deserving Holgate community.

“We believe it is essential in delivering the best education and that is why we continue to work in partnership with our parents and wider community.

“Our collaborative approach and commitment as a team has forged a nurturing and diverse culture where everyone belongs.

“I would like to recognise the continual hard work and dedication of every member of our staff team, inside and outside of the classroom.

"They are the catalyst for this journey of improvement and it would not have been possible without them.”

Rebecca Meredith, chief executive of Transform Trust, added: “We are so proud of Nicola and her team at Holgate.

"They have created a wonderful nurturing and learning environment for their children and strong links with their community.

"They share our vision and values and have become very much part of the Transform family.