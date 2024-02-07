Hucknall school congratulated by Government minister for 'outstanding achievement'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hillside was one of five schools within the Flying High Partnership multi-academy trust, to receive letters from Damian Hinds MP (Con), Minister for Education, congratulating the school for being one of the highest achievers in the country.

In his letter, Mr Hinds said: “I am writing to congratulate you on your school’s outstanding achievement in the 2023 phonics screening check.

"We want to ensure every child develops a firm grasp of phonics as the basis on which to improve standards of reading.

The five head teachers from the schools congratulated, from left: Amanda Smalley (Horsendale), Anne Ingle, (Longwood), Rhian Richardson (Hillside), Carmel Atkinson (Ernehale), Tae Carpenter (Greythorn)

"As such, I was delighted to see your results.”

The letters go on to reveal where the schools appeared in the 2023 data tables, with Hillside among the top three per cent nationally.

It continued: “Your particular success in teaching phonics and early reading so effectively means your pupils are developing a firm foundation, from which they can become increasingly fluent and develop a lifelong love of reading.

"I would like to thank you for your commitment and success in this vital area of a child’s early education and congratulate you, your staff, and pupils again on all you have achieved.”

Rhian Richardson, Hillside head teacher, was thrilled to receive the letter and the minister’s congratulations.

She said: “We couldn’t be more proud of our wonderful phonics results.

"It is all thanks to the hard work from the children, the staff and the support of our families.

"Learning to read is essential for children and we place that importance at the heart of what we do.

"Our consistent and robust approach with coaching from our reading lead ensures the children are successful and flourish when learning to read.”

Year one pupil Martha said, “We learn a new sound every day and the teachers help by using ‘Fred fingers’ to say the sound, and the Read Write Inc. phrases that we practice help us remember the sound.”