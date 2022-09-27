Hucknall school gets £180,000 slice of £9.5 million council fund for new windows

Butler’s Hill Infant School is getting £184,490 to replace it’s current old single-glazed sliding sash windows with new double-glazed aluminium windows.

The school is one of 23 primary and infant schools will benefit over the next two years in a multi-million-pound investment from the council’s School Building Improvement Programme (SBIP), designed and delivered by Arc Partnership, a joint venture between the council and SCAPE.

Rachel Hallam, Butler’s Hill head teacher, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled because the windows are old and need replacing.

"We’re delighted we have been included in the list to get some money and it’s great to see investment like this taking place in the Hucknall area.”

There is no current timetable for when the work will take place but it is understood that it should be completed before the end of the current academic year.

Coun Tracey Taylor (Con), cabinet member for children and young people at the county council, said: “This council is committed to having fit-for-purpose schools, and the £9.5 million school building improvement programme for the next two years will deliver them.

“I’m delighted we’ve now set out our plans to enhance the buildings of more than 20 schools across Nottinghamshire – every borough or district will receive a slice of investment from the programme.

“We pledged in our ten-year council plan to provide sufficient school places and to give parents a greater choice and getting our schools’ infrastructure up to speed will help towards this ambition.”

Dan Maher, managing director at Arc Partnership said: “The SBIP will ensure that all school pupils across Nottinghamshire continues to benefit from an excellent learning environment, where they can feel inspired and supported.

“We are proud to be working closely with the council to deliver its ambitious programme and ensure real value is provided on each of the projects.

"When complete, each school will be a true asset to not only the pupils but the wider community as well.”