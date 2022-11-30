Inspectors spent two days at Broomhill Junior School, on Broomhill Road, and the first thing they noted, according to their newly published report, was that it was “a happy school”, highlighting the positive relationships between staff and pupils, who all feel part of the “Broomhill family”.

The report went on to acknowledge pupils respect each other, low-level disruption is rare and that parents describe it as ‘a brilliant school’.

The inspectors also praised the inclusivity of the school and the number of extra-curricular clubs available as well as the standard of teaching and learning in core subjects such as maths, English and phonics.

Broomhill Junior School in Hucknall has been rated 'good' by Ofsted

Inspectors did also highlight areas where the school needed to improve, particularly noting some pupils’ writing was not as well developed as it could be.

The report also said there were too many pupils not attending school as often as they should and leaders must build on the work they have already begun and ensure that pupil absence is reduced even further.

Andrew Beckinsale-Yates, headteacher, said: “I’m really pleased, I couldn’t be more delighted and I think the outcome fully reflects the hard work and commitment put in the staff, the governors, children and carers as well.

“I’ve been here a long time now, around 26 years, and I’m always proud to say I’m head teacher at Broomhill school and I always will and it’s things like this that are a recognition of just how special a school this is.

“It was so nice to see the report start that this was a happy school and that it highlighted that pupils know there are high expectations of their behaviour.

“However, one thing that I was particularly proud of was the line ‘this is an inclusive school in which differences are respected and pupils help each other’.

“I am so proud to see them put that in, because we are a properly inclusive school and that’s something I really pride myself in.”

