Hucknall school's brand new sixth form centre is officially opened by town MP

On Wednesday, October 1, the officially opening ceremony was carried by Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh (Lab).

Amongst those in attendance were members of the MITRE Trust – which the school is part of – the leadership team, governors and head students.

Designed specifically to meet the needs of the school’s post-16 students, the building features full air-conditioning, modern classrooms, dedicated study areas, collaborative workspaces, and its very own sixth form canteen.

It also includes a well-equipped learning resource centre, offices and meeting rooms to support both independent study, pastoral care and academic mentoring.

This inspiring new space provides the ideal environment for focused learning, personal development, and preparation for life beyond school.

Martin Brailsford, head teacher said: “Our new building isn’t just bricks and mortar, it is a symbol of our ambition and continued drive for excellence, where students are supported to pursue our vision of experiencing ‘life in all its fullness’.”

Matthew Parris, chief executive of MITRE Trust, added: “We are thrilled to have supported National Church of England Academy in the development of their brand new sixth form centre.

"This is the first major building project for MITRE and we hope that together we will help every young person who attends the sixth form at National to flourish.

"It has been a pleasure to work with the school since 2021 with a collective aim to ensure students in Hucknall can realise their aspirations through the education we provide.

"We see the sixth form centre as an important next step on that journey.”

National Sixth Form Centre (NSFC) is holding an open evening on Thursday, October 9 from 6pm to 8pm.

Mr Brailsford continued: “This is an exciting opportunity to attend a main presentation at 6pm, and to then tour the academy, including our new bespoke facilities, visiting subject areas, meeting staff and student ambassadors."

NSFC welcomes applications from students studying at National Academy and external applications from students currently attending other schools.

Tickets for the open evening can be booked at ticketsource.co.uk/national-church-of-england-academy/t-qjrenpo

If you would like information regarding NSFC, please email [email protected]

Contributed Mr Brailsford Headteacher, Michelle Welsh MP with Head Students Samson and Alfie

Contributed New Sixth Form building at National Church of England Academy