Hucknall Sixth Form Centre (HSFC) is to be phased out by 2025 as schools take post-16 courses in house.

Following an extensive period of review and evaluation, it is proposed that the use of the HSFC building will be phased out over the next two years.

Instead, it is proposed that, with effect from September 2025, Holgate and National will each offer an 11-18 curriculum – including a comprehensive range of post-16 courses – on site, within their own academies.

For the purposes of post-16 study, Queen Elizabeth’s Academy will be included within the Holgate offering.

An HSFC spokesperson said: “We are confident that this move is in the best interests of the partner academies, students and staff, allowing academies more autonomy over timetabling and the structure of their academy day, and enabling students to remain in a familiar environment to pursue post-16 studies with teachers they know, whilst taking advantage of the many enrichment opportunities available to them.

“The proposed transition will be carefully managed by a project board to ensure that the quality of education provided throughout is consistently of the highest standard, and any disruption to students will be kept to an absolute minimum.”