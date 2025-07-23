Hucknall students learn new talents at annual Holgate skills day

Holgate Academy in Hucknall hosted its annual skills day for year 10 students on July 21.

The day got off to an inspiring start with a welcome assembly led by Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts, a former Holgate studentt, who is currently Derbyshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner after being elected last year.

The academy welcomed 13 organisations, each showcasing their unique expertise and offering students the opportunity to explore a diverse range of skills throughout the day.

Ashfield Council introduced students to bricklaying—a vital skill in the construction industry.

Ashfield Council ran a bricklaying skills course on the day. Photo: Submitted

The Army engaged students in a challenge to work independently in small groups to construct the tallest freestanding tower using limited materials.

The Academy Transformation Trust Further Education (ATTFE) College hosted hair and beauty workshops, where students practised hairdressing techniques on mannequin training heads.

Other participating organisations included the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), Willmott Dixon, Hucknall Flight Museum, 3D Systems, Nottinghamshire Police, GXO, ITP Aero, West Nottinghamshire College, and Nottingham College.

Henry Diamond, school principal, said: “Congratulations to all year 10 students who took part in the event.

Hairdressing was one of the skills students got to try out on the day. Photo: Submitted

"Their enthusiasm and excellent behaviour were praised by many of our visitors.

"Also, a sincere thank you goes out to every guest who contributed their time and expertise.

"This event would not have been possible without them.”