Hucknall’s largest school is firmly on the road to improvement after being rocked by an ‘Inadequate’ rating from Ofsted two years ago.

The latest inspection by the education watchdog at The Holgate Academy, which teaches 1,237 pupils, aged 11 to 18, stresses that there is still much work to be done. Hence, a rating of ‘Requires Improvement’.

However, the inspectors’ report highlights several areas of significant improvement and progress, suggesting the Hillcrest Drive school, which is run by the Diverse Academies Trust, is now heading in the right direction.

"This school is improving,” said the report. “Pupils benefit from an environment that is calm and suitable for learning.

"The school, supported by the trust, has worked hard to improve its culture and raise aspirations of what pupils can achieve. Leaders’ keen focus on the right priorities is continuing to improve the school.

"Most staff enjoy working there and are enthusiastic about the changes. Relationships between pupils and staff are mainly respectful.”

The damning report of 2022 slammed poor behaviour, bullying, absenteeism and inconsistent teaching standards at Holgate.

But this time, Ofsted noted that “pupils’ conduct is getting better” thanks to “well-planned initiatives”, “attendance is slowly rising”, and “most pupils want to do well”.

Nevertheless, the school still needed to ensure that staff “manage behaviour consistently”, and too many pupils were absent too often, despite “a determined approach to improve attendance”.

There were also too many “variations in how well the curriculum is implemented”, with some staff failing to follow agreed strategies. However, support for pupils who “struggle to engage with their learning” was “starting to make a positive difference”.

The inspectors recognised that support for children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) is “slowly improving” – thanks to training that is “helping staff gain a better understanding”. But the provision was still inconsistent.

Similarly, a recent review had improved Holgate’s personal development programme, which was “helping to improve pupils’ resilience and independence” and teaching them about “healthy relationships and why it is important to respect others”.

But some pupils still lacked “confidence in their own abilities” and “avoid engaging fully with activities during lessons”.

With regard to the school’s relationship with parents and carers, Ofsted found that “some recognise the positive changes that are happening”.

But the school’s ambitious vision for what pupils can achieve “has not been communicated effectively to all parents so that it can be realised in full.”

‘Requires Improvement’ was the rating given overall and to all but one individual category of the review. The exception was sixth-form provision, which was rated ‘Good’.

Holgate has 78 students in its sixth form and Ofsted reckoned they “get a good deal”. “They value the expertise of their teachers and enjoy their studies,” the report said.

“They appreciate the advice and guidance available when planning their next steps, and learn important life-skills, such as managing their finances.”

The school is led by principal Henry Diamond and executive principal Heather Widdup. The trust is run by chief executive officer David Cotton and overseen by a board of trustees, chaired by Michael Quigley.

