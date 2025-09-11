Inspectors find partnership is taking ‘effective action’ to improve SEND services

A report published today has found that Nottinghamshire is taking “effective action” to improve services for children and young people with special education needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

In 2023, Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) highlighted significant concerns about the experiences and outcomes of children and young people with SEND in Nottinghamshire.

The Nottinghamshire Local Area Partnership, which includes Nottinghamshire County Council and NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), was required to address these concerns urgently.

The inspection, carried out in July 2025 by Ofsted and CQC, revealed that improvements have been made in relation to each of the areas for priority action detailed in the inspection report.

Inspectors found that the partnership’s redesigned governance and strategic approach, effective use of data and performance information, and new models of working have “helped to increase the proportion of education, health and care (EHC) plans completed within the 20-week statutory timescale”

The report outlined how “a new multi-agency quality assurance process provides useful learning to help improve the quality of EHC plans” noting “newer EHC plans are typically of a better quality.”

The report also identified newly established provisions, including an offer of support for children and young people waiting for their neurodevelopmental assessment, with access to a range of online resources, workshops and face-to-face support sessions in district family hubs, and a pilot project consisting of an advice line and drop-in service to support children and young people who are waiting for a speech and language assessment.

However, the report also noted that action must continue to make further improvements. Inspectors identified concerns including the need to continue to reduce the time taken to issue EHC plans and waiting times for assessment for speech and language services, and increase communication, guidance and clarity for parents, carers and professionals to refer to and access support.

The partnership has recognised that continued improvements are still required and remain fully committed to continuing to make positive progress.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education and SEND, Councillor Hana John, said: “I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in this improvement journey so far. Your dedication and commitment have made a real difference, as this inspection report shows.

“We all want the best possible outcomes for all children and young people with SEND and, across the partnership, SEND remains our priority and we will continue to do all we can to make sure that we are helping more young people receive the right support at the right time.

“While it is encouraging that Ofsted and CQC have recognised the effective action the partnership has taken so far, we all understand how crucial it is to continue this progress to improve the experiences and outcomes of children and young people with SEND, and their families, across Nottinghamshire.”

Rosa Waddingham, Chief Nurse at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “We know that there are areas that we still need to improve, but I feel positive that we are moving as a partnership towards providing the higher quality services and support that families, young people and children in Nottinghamshire deserve.

“We are committed to hearing the voices of children and young people with SEND, and their families, and using their lived experience to help us improve. We are also determined to carry on our improvement work beyond the life of the inspection period and embed a culture of positive change in SEND services.”

Ofsted and the CQC concluded that the local area partnership has taken “reasonable steps” to address areas for priority action.

Read the Nottinghamshire Area Partnership’s SEND improvement plan.

Read the 2025 Ofsted inspection report.