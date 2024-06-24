Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teacher from Linby has been recognised with a silver award for Digital Innovator of the Year in the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Rachel Walker, maths and digital lead at St Stephen’s Primary School in Sneinton, was selected from thousands of nominees to join other award winners, to acknowledge the remarkable impact she has made on shaping the lives of the young people in her care.

Rachel has instigated the technological transformation, not only at St Stephen’s, but for Transform Trust and the rest of their family of schools,a as well as many schools outside of the trust.

Her unwavering determination to implement technology effectively has empowered hundreds of staff and children and their wider communities.

Rachel Walker and St Stephen's pupils with her silver award. Photo: Submitted

From the very beginning of her technological journey, Rachel insisted that rather than seeing technology as a novelty ‘add-on’, it must be seen as an opportunity to solve problems and create equitable life-chances for all.

Her role in developing technology within the school has been paramount in the school’s achievements in improving their children’s outcomes which contributed to them retaining their ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted earlier this year.

Phil Herd, associate headteacher and digitla lead for Transform Trust, said: “Rachel takes the basics of technology and is always looking at ways in which it can help to solve real-world problems.

"Thanks to Rachel, we are helping to lead the way in digital technology in primary education.

“Rachel’s creation of a bespoke child-friendly website, where the children can showcase their understanding, has given our children a real sense of purpose when completing work.

"This has massively raised pupils’ expectations and aspirations and they now actively push to be featured on the website as a way of ‘showing your best self’ – an important school value.

"Importantly, the children now see themselves as creators, not just consumers of content.”

Mark Lowe, head teacher, added: "Rachel is a superb leader and a wonderful role model.

"Her impact on leading digital transformation in our school community has been huge and this award is very well-deserved.”

Rachel is one of 102 deserving teachers, lecturers, leaders, support staff and institutions named as silver winners in this year’s awards.