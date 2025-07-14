Life is good for Hucknall Out of School Club after latest Ofsted inspection
The facility, based at Hucknall Town FC’s Aerial Way ground, was inspected by the Government watchdog on June 16.
Christine Read, from the club, said: “We’re really, really pleased, everyone works very hard and we’re delighted they recognised that.”
In their report, inspectors said: “Children enjoy attending this spacious and well-organised club and parents say their children make friendships with each other and play cooperatively.
"Staff are friendly, and work quickly to get to know children, especially those who are new to attending.
“Staff create a safe and welcoming environment for all children and children behave very well.
"Staff encourage them to be independent and take responsibility for themselves.
"The staff team has a clear vision to deliver high-quality care and experiences for children.
"Staff are reflective and frequently seek children's and parents' views to help them to identify any further improvements.
"Staff at the club pass on information between parents and the schools their children attend.
"They have developed effective communication systems with schools to find out what themes children are learning about.
"This enables staff to plan further activities at the club to support children's learning.
"However, staff have not sorted precise information from children's class teachers about their next steps in learning so they can tailor activities to support individual children's development.
"Staff encourage children's independence skills well, they encourage children to do as much as possible for themselves.
“Children have opportunities throughout the session to play outside and be physically active and staff encourage children to understand the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle.
"Parents comment very positively about the club and the friendly, caring staff.
"They state they feel secure in the knowledge that their children are safe at the club and always want to attend.
"Managers undertake secure recruitment procedures to check the suitability of staff working with children.
"They regularly check the ongoing suitability of staff and understand the importance of enhancing the professional development for all staff.
"New staff benefit from an effective induction process to help them to understand their role and responsibilities.
“Furthermore, all staff have regular opportunities to update their knowledge and skills.
"Staff say that they feel supported in their role and valued in their work.”
