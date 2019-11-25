Carol singers at the Portland College lights switch-on.

Mansfield college lights up for Christmas

Crowds flocked to a Harlow Wood school for its traditional Christmas lights switch-on event.

Bosses at Portland College hailed the event as their busiest yet.

Fairytale princesses took to the stage.
Father Christmas was among the special guests.
Guests at Portland College's lights switch-on included, from left, Miss Mansfield Outstanding Teen Emily Plant, Mansfield Town FC striker Danny Rose and Miss Nottingham Amy Bielby.
A stall at the event.
