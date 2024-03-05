More than 98 per cent of Nottinghamshire children offered one of their top secondary school places

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The rate has risen slightly compared to last year, to more than 98 per cent, despite an increase in demand on Nottinghamshire Council for school places.

Last year 97.1 per cent were given a place at one of their listed preferences.

A total of 91 per cent of children were given their parent’s first preference and six per cent were offered their second.

Last year, 89.6 per cent were offered their first choice.

Families had greatest success in Mansfield (98 per cent) and Bassetlaw (99.1 per cent), while Ashfield and Broxtowe both had 97.5 per cent success rates.

One reason for Ashfield not being higher was that a large proportion of families only put one preference down – putting them at the back of the queue to get into other schools.

The council has urged parents to accept at least one place by March 15 to avoid being left without a school.

They then have until April 15 to appeal to schools where they were unsuccessful.

Coun Sam Smith (Con), cabinet member for education and SEND, said: “Of the 9,500 applicants, 98 per cent have been given one of their first four preferences, which is fantastic news for the children and their families.

“There’s been more applications this year due to housebuilding and families moving into Nottinghamshire, but a greater percentage received their top choices.

“We are confident we’re performing well compared with other counties.

“We use a five-year-forecast of housing demand and birth rates to work out how many school places we will need in future, and we can then ask the property department to build new schools or extensions to existing schools.

“It’s really important parents accept an offer before the deadline to avoid being without a school place in September.”

Families will be notified by email if they provided an address, and should otherwise receive a letter in the next few days.