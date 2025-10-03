National Church of England Academy's brand new Sixth Form Centre

Designed specifically to meet the needs of our post-16 students, the building features full air-conditioning, modern classrooms, dedicated study areas, collaborative workspaces, and its very own canteen exclusively for Sixth Form students. It also includes a well-equipped Learning Resource Centre, offices and meeting rooms to support both independent study, pastoral care and academic mentoring. This inspiring new space provides the ideal environment for focused learning, personal development, and preparation for life beyond school.

Mr Brailsford, Headteacher said “Our new building isn’t just bricks and mortar, it is a symbol of our ambition and continued drive for excellence, where students are supported to pursue our vision of experiencing “Life in all its fullness” John 10:10”.

Mr Parris, CEO for MITRE Trust said “We are thrilled to have supported National Church of England Academy in the development of their brand-new 6th form centre. This is the first major building project for Minster Trust for Education and we hope that together we will help every young person who attends the 6th form at National to flourish. It has been a pleasure to work with the school since 2021 with a collective aim to ensure students in Hucknall can realise their aspirations through the education we provide. We see the 6th form centre as an important next step on that journey.”

National Sixth Form Centre is holding an Open Evening on Thursday 9th October 2025 6pm to 8pm. This is an exciting opportunity to attend a main presentation at 6pm, and to then tour the academy including our new bespoke facilities, visiting subject areas, meeting staff and student ambassadors. NSFC welcomes applications from students studying at National Academy and external applications from students currently attending other schools. Tickets for our sixth form open evening can be booked through ticket source using the link below https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/national-church-of-england-academy/t-qjrenpo

If you would like information regarding our sixth form please contact [email protected]

1 . Contributed Mr Brailsford Headteacher, Michelle Welsh MP with Head Students Samson and Alfie Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed National Sixth Form Centre new building Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed New Learning Resource Centre at National Sixth Form Centre Photo: Submitted Photo Sales