Nottinghamshire Council speaks out following concerns over aerated concrete schools
Schools in England must immediately shut buildings made with a type of concrete that is “prone to collapse” until safety measures are put in place, the government is expected to announce.
The BBC reported on Thursday (31 August) that more than 100 schools across the country are being contacted about the dangers of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) - in a development which could threaten the opening of schools next week for the start of the new term.
Buildings constructed with the concrete in question must be “taken out of use immediately”.
Schools affected have since been told, with mitigation set to be put in place.
Nottinghamshire Council have spoken out about schools in Nottinghamshire affected by the reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).
A Nottinghamshire Council spokesperson said: “The safety of our school buildings is vital.
“And we have carried out a range of survey work in line with government guidance.
“We’d like to assure parents, guardians and pupils across Nottinghamshire that currently we are not aware of any issues across our maintained
schools estate which will require the closure or partial closure of a school for the start of school term.
“We are aware that Carnarvon primary school in Bingham, which is maintained by the council, still requires some further routine checks.
“Initial survey work there has not identified any immediate issues.
“This further work will be undertaken as a priority, and the school is contacting parents directly to update them.
“We are also aware that Holy Trinity primary school in Newark, which is managed by Our Lady of Lourdes Multi Academy Trust, has identified
issues on its site.
“We are informed that the trust is currently putting in place arrangements to ensure that it opens as planned for the new term next week.
Nottinghamshire Council will engage with the department for education and monitor the position closely in the new term.
The county council also said it will also continue to support all schools, whether maintained or academy with any further issues which may arise.