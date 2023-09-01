Nottinghamshire Council speaks out following concerns over aerated concrete schools

Advertisement

Buildings constructed with the concrete in question must be “taken out of use immediately”.

Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete

Schools affected have since been told, with mitigation set to be put in place.

Nottinghamshire Council have spoken out about schools in Nottinghamshire affected by the reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

A Nottinghamshire Council spokesperson said: “The safety of our school buildings is vital.

“And we have carried out a range of survey work in line with government guidance.

“We’d like to assure parents, guardians and pupils across Nottinghamshire that currently we are not aware of any issues across our maintained

schools estate which will require the closure or partial closure of a school for the start of school term.

“We are aware that Carnarvon primary school in Bingham, which is maintained by the council, still requires some further routine checks.

“Initial survey work there has not identified any immediate issues.

“This further work will be undertaken as a priority, and the school is contacting parents directly to update them.

“We are also aware that Holy Trinity primary school in Newark, which is managed by Our Lady of Lourdes Multi Academy Trust, has identified

issues on its site.

“We are informed that the trust is currently putting in place arrangements to ensure that it opens as planned for the new term next week.

Nottinghamshire Council will engage with the department for education and monitor the position closely in the new term.