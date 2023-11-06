Nottinghamshire parents can apply now for their child's September 2024 primary school place
For children who will turn five-years-old between September 1, 2024 and August 31, 2025, or are transferring from infant to junior or primary school, parents have until Monday, January 15, 2024 to complete their application.
The easiest way to apply for a place is online at nottinghamshire.gov.uk/admissions
Applying online means parents can access their offer on National Offer Day, on April 16 next year, before offer letters are mailed out.
Coun Tracey Taylor (Con), cabinet member for children and families, said: “It is important for parents to remember that children do not automatically transfer from nursery to full-time school and that they will need to submit an application to join reception year.
“Last year, more than 99 per cent of families in Nottinghamshire who applied on-time were offered one of their preferred schools.
“I would encourage parents to research their preferred schools, to list four schools and to apply on time to be given the best chance of being offered a place at a school that they would be happy for their child to attend.”
There is no guarantee that a child who attends a school’s nursery will get a place in reception at that same school and parents must make a formal application for a place.
Likewise, if a child is in year two at an infant school, there is no automatic transfer to year three at junior or primary.
Parents of children living in Nottinghamshire should apply through the county council, even if they wish to apply for schools in other local authority areas.
Those who apply online will be able to log in to their account on National Offer Day to view the outcome of their application.
If parents provide an email address, the outcome will be sent by email.
All other applications will be mailed by second class post.
Applications received after the closing date are considered as late applications and will be processed once all on-time applications have been offered.
The council’s website has full details about the application process, and the ‘Admissions to Schools: Guide for Parents 2024-2025’ also contains lots of useful information and advice.