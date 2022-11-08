Applications for children who were born between September 1, 2018, and August 31, 2019, have opened today, Monday, November 7, and will close at midnight on Sunday January 15, 2023.

Parents can also apply during the same period for junior school places for children born between September 1, 2015, and August 31, 2016, who are currently in Year 2 at an infant school and will transfer on to other schools in September 2023.

Applying online is the easiest method and can be done in the school admissions section of the council’s website at nottinghamshire.gov.uk/admissions

Parents can now apply to Nottinghamshire Council for their child’s infant, junior or primary school place for September 2023.

Anyone who applies online will receive an email to confirm their application has been received.

When completing the application form parents will be asked to list, in order of preference, the four schools they would most like their child to go to.

Parents who do not have access to the internet can call the council’s customer services team on 0300 500 8080.

Advertisement