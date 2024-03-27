Pupils raise £1,250 to buy books for children in hospital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils at Gladehill Primary School in Bestwood Park raised £3,000 in total, funding new books for their school as well for Nottingham Children’s Hospital, part of Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

“We organised the read-a-thon to promote a love of reading in our school,” said teacher Alice Whiles. “We also wanted our children to put themselves in someone else’s shoes, so we decided to expand this to the hospital school too, so that youngsters in hospital could share that same enthusiasm, and escape from reality for a while. To raise that amount in just two weeks is pretty amazing really.”

Eight children – from the school’s pupil council – came to the Children’s Hospital school to hand over the books – each containing a personal inscription from the youngsters.

Eight-year-old Aliyah looks at some of the books

The school - a Hospital and Home Education Learning Centre (HHELC) - is a Nottingham City School and part of the Nottingham School's Trust.

“Books are always a way in for us,” said HHELC teacher Jess Bowering. “If the child is feeling unwell, having a story read to them is a brilliant way for us to get to know them and for them to begin to trust us. When we hand the books out, we will explain to the children where they have come from.”

“The read-a-thon got the children reading and for a really great cause – they were really enthused by it,” added Alice.

“This is brilliant – our young patients can still read, or e­­njoy being read to,” said HHELC teaching assistant Kathy Harwood, “And it gives them a sense of normality.”