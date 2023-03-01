News you can trust since 1904
Revealed: Ofsted ratings of secondary schools in Hucknall and Eastwood

Today is secondary school placement day across the UK.

Today, Year 6 pupils across Nottinghamshire will find out which secondary school has offered them a place for September 2023.

The majority of pupils will be offered a place at one of their preferred schools and most will be offered their top choice.

Last year, Department for Education figures show there were 9,626 applicants to secondary schools in Nottinghamshire, of which 89 per cent were given a place at their first choice.

Many parents have used different criteria for choosing their child’s school with Ofsted ratings a key factor for many.

Here, we list the Ofsted ratings of the secondary schools in the Hucknall, Bulwell and Eastwood areas.

1. National Academy, Hucknall

National Academy in Hucknall was rated 'good' on it's last inspection in April 2018

2. Bulwell Academy, Bulwell

The Bulwell Academy was rated 'inadequate' on its last inspection in December 22

3. Holgate Academy, Hucknall

Holgate Academy in Hucknall was rated 'inadequate' on its last inspection in September 2022.

4. Park Vale Academy, Top Valley

Park Vale Academy in Top Valley was rated as 'requires improvement' on its last inspection in September 2021

