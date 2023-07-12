Still time to enter our Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards

The Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards are back to recognise the incredible apprenticeship network across the region.

Last year’s event had over 200 attendees including apprentices, training providers and businesses running apprenticeship programmes. We hope to make 2023 even bigger!

We have 14 category awards available that recognise the incredible apprenticeship network across the region and the vital role they play in the success of so many businesses.

There's still still go enter this year's awards. Image: National World

We want to hear your story, how an apprenticeship helped your career or how an apprentice changed your business. So if your business is based or your apprentice lives, works or trains in Derbyshire or Nottinghamshire, we urge you to get involved.

Entries close on 24th August, but don't leave it too late and miss this fantastic opportunity to share your successes. Visit www.dnapprenticeshipawards.co.uk