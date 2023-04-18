Students across Nottinghamshire to receive workshop on underage drinking risks

‘Smashed’ is an international theatre production developed and presented by Collingwood Learning, a project founded in 2005 using theatre, interactive workshops, and teaching resources.

The project receives support from Diageo, a global company in beverage alcohol keen to raise awareness about responsible drinking.

The lessons will visit seven secondary schools across Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire between April 17 and 21.

The programme combines drama with interactive workshops to help young people understand the facts, causes, and consequences of alcohol misuse and the risks of underage drinking.

Each ‘Smashed’ session combines a 25-minute drama performance with a 35-minute interactive workshop, allowing students to reflect on underage drinking themes and answer questions from the characters.

Chris Simes, managing director at Collingwood Learning, said: “It’s brilliant to be returning to Nottinghamshire to inspire young people with the Smashed Live programme.

“These engaging and lively shows have a proven lasting impact and make a real change from the typical classroom session.”

Nuno Teles, managing director at Diageo GB, said the project “aims to empower young people” with knowledge and awareness.

Although the UK is making progress in reducing levels of underage drinking, data from the UK government shows that hospital admissions for alcohol-specific conditions among under 18s in Nottinghamshire is

below England’s national average, 25.9 per 100,000 versus 29.3 per 100,000.

Smashed works with Community Alcohol Partnerships (CAPs), bringing together councils, police, retailers, schools, health providers and community groups.

It has reached over half a million students in the UK and looks set to reach a further 1,850 over the duration of its Nottinghamshire tour.

The latest UK evaluation report found

81% of students are less likely to drink alcohol underage as a result of watching Smashed.

80% of students know where to get help about alcohol as a result of watching Smashed.

76% of students feel equipped to make the right choices about drinking alcohol underage as a result of watching Smashed.

Project leaders said it “provides support for schools in delivering vital personal, social and health education (PSHE) and online support materials for parents.”