Teacher who are members of NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union are walking out over adverse management practices which they say are having a negative impact on teachers’ working workload and working conditions.

As a result of the action, only year 11 and vulnerable students will be in school on both strike days, along with any pupils whose parents have been unable to arrange childcare at short notice.

Students who are not in will be able to access remote learning on the academy’s website.

Teachers are taking strike action at Bulwell Academy. Photo: Google

Dr Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT, said: “We have given the employer every opportunity to address the concerns of members about the way they are being managed.

“We remain committed to engaging in meaningful negotiations to find a way forward in the interests of staff and pupils.

"However, our members do not believe that adequate structures are in place to ensure the welfare of staff.

“Once again, we urge the employer to recognise the seriousness of the situation and to engage in discussions to resolve this dispute.”

Anne Thompson, NASUWT National Executive member for Nottingham, added: “Our members are committed to the pupils at Bulwell Academy and are disappointed that it has come to this.

“For teachers, strike action is always a last resort and we remain committed to seeking to resolve this dispute as soon as possible in the best interests of staff and students.”

In a letter to parents, Chris Keen, executive principal, said: "We had hoped that the ongoing talks with staff and the unions before Christmas may have averted the strike action.

"We have listened to staff, made appropriate concessions and formed a staff committee to look at every area of concern raised, including making changes to address workload issues and ensure staff have the support they need.

"The strike action is obviously disappointing news.

"However, we are committed to improving The Bulwell Academy.

"Any further concessions would hinder the improvement process we have set out so that we can provide the best educational experience possible for Bulwell students.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise for any disruption that the proposed strike action will cause.