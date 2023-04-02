The nine Ashfield schools at, or over, capacity last year

New figures from the Department for Education have revealed which schools which were at, or over, capacity in the academic year 2021-22.

The figures for Nottinghamshire show 57 schools were at or over capacity in Nottinghamshire.

A school is at or in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than, or equal to, its number of places.

The Education Policy Institute said areas with schools operating close to or over capacity see teaching staff facing additional demand.

Jon Andrews, EPI head of analysis, warned that the result of schools operating close to or over capacity is additional demands on teaching staff and pupils being left without their preferred choice of school.

A DfE spokesperson said it has created almost 1.2 million school places since 2010 and added many more are ‘in the pipeline’.

They said: “The majority of schools listed are either at or just over recorded capacity, and we work closely with local authorities to make sure they offer a school place to every child in country.”

These are the nine Ashfield district schools that were at, or over capacity last year.

St Andrew's Primary & Nursery School, Skegby St Andrew's had capacity for 294 pupils but took in 312, putting it 6.1 per cent over capacity

National Academy, Hucknall National's 1,222 pupils put it 38 over its 1,184 capacity

Mapplewells Primary & Nursery School, Sutton Mapplewells was 2.4 per cent over capacity with 298 pupils instead of 291

Bagthorpe Primary School, Underwood Bagthorpe was almost on its 165 capacity with just three extra pupils for the year