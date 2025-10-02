The young changemakers making a difference in the East Midlands

Holgate Primary and Nursery School in Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, has been named the East Midlands regional winner in the SuperKind Social Impact Schools Award, recognising its pupils’ outstanding commitment to community action.

Holgate’s children logged the highest action-to-student ratio in the region, with over 1,000 schools nationwide taking part in the programme, which encourages pupils to embed social action and philanthropy into everyday learning.

Throughout the year, Holgate pupils have been busy making a difference locally. Their activities have included: Donating toys to local church stay-and-play sessions, carrying out a litter pick in church grounds, creating planters for local care homes and GP surgeries, reading and playing games with care home residents, delivering decorated seed papers to neighbours to boost biodiversity, Designing healthy living posters for a local medical practice, Making a kindness hamper for the site team, Co-hosting a fish and chip supper for Jubilee Court residents and Baking sweet treats for school staff.

Sam Sheridan, Head of School at Holgate, said: “We are so proud of the children at Holgate and their kindness and commitment to helping others. We welcome any opportunity to connect with our wider community and hope to continue to improve Hucknall for its residents in the future.”

SuperKind co-founder, Keren Mitchell, added: “We’re thrilled to award Holgate Primary with SuperKind’s Social Impact Schools Award, which recognises their efforts throughout the school year to carry out social actions close to their heart.

“We want schools to be able to encourage children to see themselves as changemakers, no matter their age. By giving them the tools, support, and confidence to take action, we can help them realise that their voices can have a real, lasting impact on the world around them.

“It’s been a great year and we’re looking forward to welcoming more schools to join the programme. We can’t wait to see what social actions next year's young changemakers will bring to life.”

Schools looking to make a change can sign up to SuperKinds Social Impact School Award here.

Holgate Primary and Nursery School officially joined Transform Trust in June 2025, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the school community.

Transform Trust is a Nottingham-based multi-academy trust currently comprising 28 schools across the East Midlands. The trust is committed to empowering learners, celebrating individuality, and building strong community connections. By joining Transform Trust, Holgate will be part of a network of schools that share resources, expertise, and opportunities, all while retaining their own unique identity and strengths.

Rebecca Meredith, CEO of Transform Trust, said: “We were delighted to welcome Holgate Primary and Nursery School into our Trust family this June. Their award-winning commitment to social action reflects the values we hold at Transform: children as changemakers, community as the foundation of learning, and kindness at the heart of everything we do."