English literature is a compulsory GCSE for many, if not most students in England.

Secondary school pupils will have to read and analyse several books and plays picked out by their teacher.

These come from set lists decided by each individual exam board.

But these lists often change year on year, with some texts disappearing from the curriculum - and new ones being added.

Secondary schools pupils across England are back in class for the new school year, with a brand new cohort now studying towards the first major exams of their academic career - their GCSEs.

There are only a few GCSEs that are compulsory; maths, at least two science subjects, and English language or literature - both, in many schools. English literature involves studying a range of books and plays in depth, with final exams consisting of sections on 19th Century novels, Shakespeare, modern plays and novels, and poetry.

Teachers usually pick which texts their classes will study, but each exam board - AQA, OCR, Pearson Edexcel or WJEC Eduqas for most students in England - has a set list of approved books and plays for them to choose from. These tend to be reviewed every few years.

Sometimes books are removed by one or multiple exam boards, with the most recent examples including Never Let Me Go by Kazuo Ishiguro (dropped by AQA and Eduqas as of this year); The History Boys by Alan Bennett (dropped by AQA as of this year); A Taste of Honey by Shelagh Delaney (dropped by Eduqas as of this year); and Shakespeare’s Henry V - which is no longer being taught by any exam board.

The reading lists for each exam board are periodically updated (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

Books are also sometimes added to the reading list, and there has been a push in recent years spearheaded by the Lit in Colour campaign to diversify the books studied at school, so that more children can “see themselves and their lives reflected in the literature they are tasked to read”.

All of the stories on the list are selected to help young people expand their worldview - learning to critically analyse literature, while picking out underlying themes in a search for deeper meaning. Here are the books on the English literature GCSE reading list for the 2024/25 school year: