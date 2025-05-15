Boxers are known for their boundless energy and playful spirit, making them valuable companions for active individuals seeking to manage their mental health through exercise.placeholder image
Boxers are known for their boundless energy and playful spirit, making them valuable companions for active individuals seeking to manage their mental health through exercise.

11 dog breeds best suited to helping you with your mental health

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 15th May 2025, 07:00 BST
This week is Mental Health Awareness Week and national focus has been on helping people improve their mental health and cope with mental health conditions they have.

Coping strategies have included usual methods including exercise, diet, companionship and relaxation techniques.

But another way many people find solace in mental health is with their pets.

Several dog breeds are known for their temperament and ability to provide emotional support, making them good choices for individuals struggling with mental health challenges, either through intelligence, trainability, or their affectionate nature and calming companionship.

Here are 11 dog breeds research has shown have proven popular in helping people cope with mental health issues.

Labradors are known for their friendly and outgoing personalities, making them excellent companions. They are energetic and love to play, which can be beneficial for individuals seeking increased activity.

1. Contributed

Labradors are known for their friendly and outgoing personalities, making them excellent companions. They are energetic and love to play, which can be beneficial for individuals seeking increased activity. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Collies are intelligent and empathetic, making them skilled at picking up cues from their humans that something isn't right. They can provide comfort and also encourage their owners to get out and be active

2. Contributed

Collies are intelligent and empathetic, making them skilled at picking up cues from their humans that something isn't right. They can provide comfort and also encourage their owners to get out and be active Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Corgis are playful and intelligent dogs that can be helpful for people with anxiety due to their lighthearted nature and ability to provide comfort.

3. Contributed

Corgis are playful and intelligent dogs that can be helpful for people with anxiety due to their lighthearted nature and ability to provide comfort. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Known for their gentle and patient nature, Golden Retrievers are often used in therapy programs and are great at comforting their owners.

4. Contributed

Known for their gentle and patient nature, Golden Retrievers are often used in therapy programs and are great at comforting their owners. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Mental Health Awareness Week
News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice