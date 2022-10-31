Annesley mental health hospital inspected after safety concerns raised

Priory Hospital East Midlands remains under special measures, having being rated ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following inspections in June and August.

The site is a 28-bed specialist acute and psychiatric intensive care service for female patients.

During the June inspection, staff were told they must ensure that medicines were managed properly.

The Priory Hospital has been criticised after nurses administered wrong medicines to a patient. Photo: Google

But the August report stated: “We were notified of three recent medicines errors, which involved nurses administering intramuscular injections to a patient.

“This medicine had not been prescribed by a doctor.

“We also received information of concern relating to the restraint of people using the service.”

Inspectors visited both female wards at the hospital during the inspection.

A spokesperson said the hospital had put a detailed action plan in place following the inspection.

Inspectors found staff had improved the recording of physical health care observations after a patient was tranquillised.

Managers had also taken ‘appropriate actions’ with staff when they had been made aware of medicines errors.

The spokesperson said: “A detailed action plan is in place, implemented by a new hospital manager working with a multi-disciplinary team, who are ensuring all necessary improvements are made.

“Care plans are audited regularly and we have made robust improvements to our medicines management processes, including around the planned introduction of electronic prescribing, and ensuring that all lessons are learned across the hospital.

“Verbal discussions with the CQC confirm that positive change has already taken place.