Baby deaths: Nottinghamshire Hospitals NHS Trust to be prosecuted by watchdog

By Joe Locker, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 10th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NHU) is being prosecuted by a health regulator over the deaths of three babies.

All the deaths occurred while the babies were in maternity care in 2021.

Healthcare regulator the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has brought charges against the trust for failing to provide safe care and treatment.

The trust will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Monday) at 10am.

Nottingham University Hospitals Trust is being prosecuted over three baby deaths. Photo: Submitted

Anthony May, trust chief executive, said: “We can confirm that the CQC is bringing charges against NUH following an investigation into three deaths which occurred in our maternity services in 2021.

“We have co-operated with the CQC throughout their investigation and intend to plead guilty to the charges when proceedings open.

“We are not able to comment any further at this stage.”

