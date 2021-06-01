Bassetlaw youngsters help to develop leaflets to help support transition between children's and adult care services

Both health and social care professionals have been working in partnership with NHS Bassetlaw Clinical Commissioning Group Bassetlaw Youth Council and Youth Mayor to develop resources.

The resources aim to improve and support the movement of young adults with health needs from child-centred to adult-orientated health care systems by ensuring they can access much needed advice and information when they need it.

Leaflets have been created by using the feedback and views of young people in Bassetlaw which includes guidance on how to access different healthcare services, advice on how to manage medications and key contacts.

New leaflets have been created to help support children and young people transition between childrens services to adult care services in Bassetlaw.

Dr Eric Kelly, chair of NHS Bassetlaw CCG and local GP said “The transfer of health care for children and young people into adult services can often be stressful and difficult. In many cases, the health needs of young people will have been met by the same people who have looked after them for as long as the child or young person can remember.

“We recognise that as young people reach adulthood they ‘transition’ to an adult healthcare environment where they may be faced with having to consult with several different healthcare teams and adult social care services.

"This transitional time can often be confusing for those experiencing change especially as the more complex the needs of the child or young person may be.

“We are delighted to have worked with our partners, the Bassetlaw Youth Council and the newly appointed Youth Mayor to produce these useful resources to help children and young people prepare for transitioning between health services and prepare them for adulthood in Bassetlaw”.

Holly Foster, Youth Mayor for Bassetlaw District Council said “This has been an exciting opportunity for the Bassetlaw Youth Council to work with health and social care partners to provide their advice and knowledge and help improve health transitions and accessible information to benefit young people in Bassetlaw”.