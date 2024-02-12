Bulwell care home celebrates Chinese New Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspired by Chinese culture and traditions, lucky red envelopes were exchanged and the home was decorated with hanging red lanterns and paper dragons made with cut-out's of our resident’s hand.

Residents learnt all about the traditions and superstitions of Chinese New Year. Head chef Charmaine Halladay cooked up an oriental feast for our residents to sample

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager of Barchester’s Hall Park Care Home said: “We have had a brilliant day, the home looks absolutely wonderful decorated all in red and we all had such fun finding out what animal we are, the associated traits and reading each other’s horoscopes. The residents loved watching videos of traditional lion and dragon dances too.

Resident Susan really enjoyed celebrating Chinese New Years

Susan Tidy, a resident at Hall Park Care Home said: “I loved the music, the vibrant costumes and learning about the Chinese Zodiac animal traits. A person born in the Year of the Dragon is said to be kind, confident and strong. I find it fascinating to learn all about different traditions.”

