Bulwell care home embraces 'Flower Power'

International Flower Day promotes the psychological boost that flowers can give to people. From growing and nurturing plants and flowers, to gifting flowers to show love and appreciation, and sometimes just the simple act of admiring their beauty – flowers have the power to make someone’s day.

Residents took part in flower-based activities throughout the day including a flower arranging competition, with flowers that had been donated from Best Buds, Bulwell and Sanita’s Flowers, Sherwood who have kindly donated flowers to the home for the past five years. Everyone really enjoyed creating their beautiful flower arrangements which they have displayed around their home. Their collective knowledge about flowers gained from years of gardening experience was very impressive.

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park said: “Our garden is a much loved space, residents really enjoy looking after the plants and flowers and watching them grow and change through the seasons. We don’t have many flowers at the moment so our residents very much enjoyed using the flowers that have been donated to them

Sanita Gadd from Sanita's Flowers and Hall Park’s activities coordinator Natasha Lindo

Barchester Hall Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Barchester Hall Park Care Home provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.