Bulwell care home marks housekeeping week

Residents at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell have been celebrating housekeeping week.
By Natasha LindoContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 08:50 BST
Residents wanted to thank the housekeeping staff at the Squires Avenue home, whose hard work and dedication makes a difference to the lives of those living there.

Housekeeping week is an annual event held every September, dedicated to recognising the efforts of hard-working housekeeping staff around the world.

Hall Park residents and staff reminisced about how housekeeping has changed during their lifetime. Residents talked about when they first got domestic appliances such as washing machines and vacuum cleaners and how their lives were changed by advances in technology over the years.

A resident helps with the housekeeping tasks at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell. (Photo by: Hall Park Care Home)A resident helps with the housekeeping tasks at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell. (Photo by: Hall Park Care Home)
A resident helps with the housekeeping tasks at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell. (Photo by: Hall Park Care Home)
Residents enjoyed helping the housekeeping team with a few odd jobs like helping fold bed linen and setting the tables for mealtime, as well as making cards for and writing letters to the housekeeping staff to say thank you.

Jodie Rakhra, home general manager said: “It is wonderful to be able to celebrate housekeeping week and thank our fantastic staff for all they do. I enjoyed seeing the residents get involved by helping out with the housekeeping.”

One resident said: “It is a joy to give back by helping and being able to thank our wonderful housekeepers.”

Two Hall Park housekeepers with thank you cards made by residents. (Photo by: Hall Park Care Home)Two Hall Park housekeepers with thank you cards made by residents. (Photo by: Hall Park Care Home)
Two Hall Park housekeepers with thank you cards made by residents. (Photo by: Hall Park Care Home)

Hall Park’s varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Hall Park is run by Barchester Healthcare, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care, residential care, respite care/short stay. For more information, call Jodie on 0115 975 8750, or email [email protected]

