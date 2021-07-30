Bulwell MP backing Injury Prevention Week

More than half the population of East Midlands regularly fails to consider the safety of others as they go about their daily business, reveals new research for Injury Prevention Week, which runs from August 2-6.

Mike Benner, chief executive of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL), which hosts Injury Prevention Week every year, said: “Most people don’t seem to consider if their actions could injure other people during their day-to-day activities, like driving or maintaining their houses or running their businesses,” said .

YouGov research commissioned by APIL found that only 48 per cent of people polled in the East Midlands ‘always’ or ‘often’ think about their impact on the safety of others when undertaking regular activities.

Bulwell MP Alex Norris. Photo: London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV

Mr Norris said: “The last year and a half has shown us the importance of looking out for each other, but APIL’s polling tells us that for most people in our region, other people’s safety simply isn’t something that crosses our minds day-to-day.

"This is why I’m proudly supporting Injury Prevention Week this year.

"We all have an important role to play in keeping each other safe, and the first step towards that is making sure we’re all thinking about it.”

Mr Benner continued: “For the past 18 months we have all been asked to take extraordinary precautions to keep each other safe from coronavirus.

“You could be forgiven for hoping that the mindset of caring for others might extend beyond the pandemic, but this research suggests the opposite is true.

“There were 564,359 personal injury claims registered last year – that is more than six Wembley stadiums packed with people who have suffered needless injuries.

"Some of those injuries will almost certainly have a devastating impact on people and their families, the NHS and the economy.

“That’s why we’re going back to basics this Injury Prevention Week.

"We are calling on everyone to think about their role in reducing needless injuries.