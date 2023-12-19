Children's Christmas Carols ‘bring a tear’ to care home residents’ eyes

Children from Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Academy Primary School’s choir spread some festive joy at Fairway View care home when they performed Christmas carols for the residents.

Donned in tinsel, the children sung Christmas classics like ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Away in a Manger’, and afterwards told the residents tales of the naughty tricks their Elf on the Shelf had been playing at school.

Phyllis Bramley (95), a resident at Fairway View, said, ‘Listening to the children sing the carols brought a tear to my eye. They sounded absolutely beautiful; Christmas is truly here!’

Mrs Wadsley, the Head Mistress at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Academy Primary School, added, ‘It was wonderful to see the children singing to the residents. They’ve been practising so much to give their best performance, and they looked so pleased with themselves!’

Melanie Hayes, the Home Manager at Fairway View, said, ‘It’s always a pleasure to see the children from Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Academy Primary School.

‘We feel very lucky to have such a brilliant relationship with the school, and our residents always enjoy seeing the children. We hope to see them again very soon!’

If you would like to find out more about living at Fairway View, you can call the home on 0115 9758770 or email [email protected].

