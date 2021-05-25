City council pleads for all Nottingham adults to get their Covid jabs when asked to

Adults over the age of 32 are now eligible and Nottingham City Council – which includes the Bulwell area – is urging everyone to come forward when their turn arrives.

Those aged between 40 and 49 no longer need an appointment – they can simply turn up at a vaccination centre to receive their jab.

Promising data was released by Public Health England over the weekend which confirms that vaccines being used across the country are effective against the virus, including current variants of concern.

All people aged 32 and over are now eligible for their Covid jab. Photo: Jane Barlow/Pool/Getty Images

The more people who take up the offer of a vaccine, the greater the protection afforded to all local communities as Nottingham keeps a close eye on the Government’s proposed date of Monday, June 21, when, potentially, all remaining social restrictions might be lifted.

Coun David Mellen, council leader: “We desperately want to see our city continue to unlock from the Covid restrictions we’ve all lived with for more than a year now.

“The best way we can achieve this is to make sure we’re vaccinated against the virus.

"Anyone aged over 32 can now book their vaccination through the NHS website.

“We understand that there may be valid reasons for people to be a little unsure or hesitant about having the jab, but anyone who declined to be vaccinated before hasn’t missed their opportunity. There is still chance to book an appointment at one of the many sites around the city.

"The NHS currently has a good stock of the vaccine – plenty for everyone in our city who is eligible.

“The strongest tool at our disposal right now is the vaccine and I urge everyone eligible to take up that offer as soon as your turn comes around.

“Let’s all work together to keep each other safe and protected so that we can move forward out of this pandemic.”

David Johns, interim director of public health in Nottingham, added: “Over the weekend, PHE released data showing the Covid vaccines are still effective against the variant of concern that now likely makes up most of Nottingham’s cases.

“There is no evidence that this variant poses any greater risk to health, but it’s a timely reminder to take up the offer of a jab, be it your first or second, when your turn comes.

“While testing provides us with intelligence on the spread of coronavirus and helps us identify cases early, vaccination is a key tool to ensure that we protect the NHS and reduce the risk of need for further restrictions which, in the medium to long term, helps lower the chances of Covid entering our schools.

“The vaccine provides a strong level of protection against the effects of Covid and it’s so important that as many people as possible are vaccinated.

"It protects you, your family, friends, neighbours and colleagues and is the very best thing you can do right now.

“Our continued targeted testing is part of the Government’s response to Coronavirus variants of concern.

"The aim is to quickly find any additional cases so people can self-isolate, and therefore reduce further spread.