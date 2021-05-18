100 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Nottinghamshire

Public Health England figures show that 56,026 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday (May 17) in Nottinghamshire, up from 55,926 the same time on Friday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Nottinghamshire increased by 100 over the weekend, official figures show. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The rate of infection in Nottinghamshire now stands at 6,765 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 6,910.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 5,932 over the period, to 4,452,756.

Nottinghamshire's cases were among the 332,013 recorded across the East Midlands, a figure which rose by 458 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.