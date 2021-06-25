122 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Nottinghamshire

Public Health England figures show that 57,988 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Friday (June 25) in Nottinghamshire up from 57,866 the same time on Thursday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Nottinghamshire increased by 122 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in Nottinghamshire now stands at 7,002 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 7,271.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 15,296 over the period, to 4,699,868.

Nottinghamshire's cases were among the 344,000 recorded across the East Midlands, a figure which rose by 754 over the period.