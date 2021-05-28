13 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Nottinghamshire

Public Health England figures show that 56,178 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by yesterday morning in the county, up from 56,165 the same time on Wednesday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Nottinghamshire increased by 13 in the 24 hours to 9am on Thursday, official figures show. Photo: Radar

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in Nottinghamshire now stands at 6,783 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 6,938.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 3,380 over the period, to 4,473,677.

Nottinghamshire's cases were among the 333,033 recorded across the East Midlands, a figure which rose by 159 over the period.