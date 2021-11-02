169 people battling Covid in Nottinghamshire hospitals

From October 29, there were 169 beds occupied by patients with Covid-19 at the Nottingham University Hospitals, which includes Nottingham City Hospital and Queen’s Medical Centre.

It also includes Sherwood Forest Hospitals, Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust and Bassetlaw Hospital. This is an increase from October 19, when there were 143 patients in hospital beds.

Of those 169 patients, 21 patients are in a critical condition and needing ventilation.

From October 21 to 27, there was 10 deaths from Covid-19 at Nottinghamshire’s hospitals compared to 16 the week before.

Hazel Buchanan, from NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group, spoke at a Nottingham City Council Outbreak Control Engagement Board meeting on Monday, November 1.

She said admissions to hospitals were going up among the 45 to 74 age groups compared to those in other age categories.

She said some people in the 22 to 45 age ranges had been called ‘stubborn resisters’ as they failed to take up the Covid vaccination.

However, 1,000 people a day were turning up at the Forest Recreation Ground to have their booster jabs to protect them against Covid.

Cllr Sally Longford (Lab), chair of the meeting and deputy leader of Nottingham City Council, said she had struggled to get a booster appointment herself.

“People are getting misleading information. How are we going to get around this? It is being made more difficult than it should be,” she added.

Mrs Buchanan said from November 1, booster jab appointments can be booked.