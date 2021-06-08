33 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Nottinghamshire

Public Health England figures show that 56,500 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Tuesday (June 8) in Nottinghamshire, up from 56,467 the same time on Monday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

Thirty-three more Covid-19 cases have been diagnosed in Nottinghamshire in the past 24 hours.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in Nottinghamshire now stands at 6,822 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 7,018.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 5,966 over the period, to 4,528,442.

Nottinghamshire's cases were among the 335,666 recorded across the East Midlands, a figure which rose by 311 over the period.