59 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Nottinghamshire

Public Health England figures show that 56,923 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Tuesday (June 15) in Nottinghamshire up from 56,864 the same time on Monday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Nottinghamshire increased by 59 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in Nottinghamshire now stands at 6,873 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 7,097.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 7,587 over the period, to 4,581,006.

Nottinghamshire's cases were among the 338,178 recorded across the East Midlands, a figure which rose by 365 over the period.