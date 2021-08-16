Call for 16 and 17-year-olds in Hucknall and Bulwell to grab a jab

Anyone aged 16 or 17 can walk in for their vaccination at selected sites without needing to book an appointment at numerous sites across the city and county, including Forest Recreation and Queen’s Medical Centre.

Coun David Mellen, Nottingham City Council leader, said: “New figures show most patients in hospital with Covid in England continue to be unvaccinated so it’s great to hear that our 16 and 17-year-olds can now get their vaccination.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds in Hucknall and Bulwell can now grab a jab. Photo: Jane Barlow/Getty Images

"With cases high among young people in Nottingham, it is really important we encourage them to get their jab.

Many of the centres are open from 8am to 7pm.